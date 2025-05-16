‘We deserve our paadna draw!’ PNP’s Newell cites Gov’t’s ‘failure to invest in Central St Mary’

People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for Central St Mary, Omar Newell, has lambasted the Government for purportedly failing to invest in various infrastructure projects to benefit residents in the constituency.

According to Newell, the people of Central St Mary “pay taxes too”, and “deserve our paadna (partner) draw”.

Considered a PNP seat, Central St Mary has the Highgate, Port Maria, Islington and Hampstead parochial divisions, with only the latter being held by the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) following last February’s Local Government Elections.

At the national level, the JLP has only won the seat in the snap General Elections of 1983, which was not contested by the then Opposition PNP.

A businessman by profession, Newell is expected to face off with the JLP’s Nathaniel ‘Jamar’ Maragh, who is also a businessman, and a party promoter, in the next General Elections that are due later this year.

In addressing comrades at the joint Highgate and Islington Divisional Conference in Islington on Thursday night, Newell suggested that while the Opposition party has plans to move the constituency forward, it appeared that the incumbent JLP Administration “doesn’t have any idea about managing the affairs of a country”.

He elaborated that, “For nine years comrades, …the various ministers of work have not invested in any infrastructure development in the constituency of Central St Mary, and I challenge them on that.”

Newell also criticised the Government’s attempts to fix the Kilancholly Road through the ongoing Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

He also accused the current Administration of allegedly not commencing a single water project to benefit the residents of the constituency.

“They are trying to persecute you because of your commitment to nation building and to the People’s National Party, and we say done with that; done with the politics that try to penalise people because of who they support,” Newell declared.

He pointed to days gone by when banana exports from St Mary aided in developing the economy of Jamaica.

“And, my God, we deserve our paadna (pardner) draw,” the PNP politician asserted.

He assured that under a PNP Government, party President Mark Golding will fix the Cox Street Bridge in Port Maria, which has yet to be addressed since it was closed in November of last year due to structural damage caused by persistent rainfall.

Despite making representation to the prime minister, Newell said he and incumbent MP, Dr Morais Guy, who is not seeking re-election after serving as MP there since 2002, have not received any response relative to having the bridge fixed.

Newell said the people of the Marlborough, Heywood Hall and Esher communities are desirous of having their poor road conditions being addressed, but the Government of the day is failing the residents.

Meanwhile, the politician also announced that even before the General Elections are called, plans are to be put in train to convert Horace Clarke High School into the Horace Clarke Centre of Excellence for Technical, Vocational, Education and Training.

“And we are going to start that by donating a car to the auto mechanic department at Horace Clarke High School,” Newell stated.

He said he is committed to building a recoding studio at the same high school and the HEART/NSTA Trust campus in the parish capital of Port Maria, while outlining plans to expand various programmes relative to agriculture, tourism and youth entrepreneurship in the constituency.