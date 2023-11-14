We don’t want to be a cheap labour destination – PM Loop Jamaica

We don’t want to be a cheap labour destination – PM Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
We don’t want to be a cheap labour destination – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (second right) participates in the unveiling of a plaque for the Barnett Business Centre in Montego Bay, St James. Also in the picture is Anya Kerr-Jarrett (left), director of Barnett Limited; Mark Kerr-Jarrett, executive chairman of Barnett Limited and Shelly-Ann Josephs, director of Barnett Limited.

Prime Minster Andrew Holness says a highly productivity labour force is a key factor which will attract investors to Jamaica.

He also highlighted that a stable economy, stable exchange rate, political stability, the access to labour as other factors that will lure investments to the Jamaican shore.

“The biggest attraction for a country like Jamaica, aside from the things that I have just mentioned, would be that we make that a feature of our labour force, that someone who has many options to go and invest and say, “you know what, I want to come to Jamaica because Jamaica displays a high level of productively. It doesn’t matter what I pay them if I have to pay them higher than everybody else because their productivity is high”. So, we don’t want to be a cheap labour destination. We want to be a high-productivity labour destination,” Holness said.

He argued to get to that high productivity, “we have to do far more than we’re doing now in investing in education”.

“It is not going to be overnight. But to get to that high productivity, what we are training our children our children in school now is not going to be enough,” he said.

He was speaking at the grand opening of the Barnett Business Centre in Montego Bay, St James.

The Barnett Business Centre was conceptualised by Montego Bay businessman Mark Kerr-Jarrett.

Kerr-Jarrett suggested that in the short term, fully trained employees should be sourced through the long-touted Public Sector Transformation Programme for the productive sector.

“I have an appeal to make and that is that our greatest challenge in all aspects of the private sector growth is the availability of quality human resources. The medium to long-term solution will, without a doubt, require a total reformation of the educational system, and this will take time, but I would like to throw out a suggestion, made years ago, that the fastest way to free up trained and experienced human resources is through the public sector reform programme,” Kerr Jarrett said.

