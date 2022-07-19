WE GOOD! 85 per cent of J’cans believe they’re in good health — survey | Loop Jamaica

A vast majority of Jamaicans — 85.0 per cent — consider themselves to be in “good” or “very good” health.

This is according to the wellness indicators contained in the 2019 edition of the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions (JSLC).

According to JSLC, a larger proportion of males (87.5 per cent) than females (83.0 per cent) considered themselves to be in good or very good health.

This information is contained in the 2021 edition of the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), a publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica.

The survey found that the main non-communicable diseases reported by respondents were hypertension, diabetes, and asthma. Hypertension and diabetes were most prevalent among adults, while asthma was most prevalent amongst children.

The survey also found that 26.3 per cent of respondents indicated that they had at least one chronic disease. Among female respondents, 31.6 per cent reported at least one chronic disease compared with 20.8 per cent of males.

Meanwhile, the country’s general health status shows life expectancy at birth was estimated at 74.2 years in 2011 compared with 71.5 years reported in 2001, indicating that Jamaicans are living longer. Life expectancy was 78.0 years for females and 70.5 years for males in 2011.