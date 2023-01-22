Wealth advisor claims innocence of US$143,000 fraud charges Loop Jamaica

Khadene Thomas, a wealth advisor from a National Commercial Bank (NCB) branch in St Ann, was remanded in custody on fraud-related charges when she appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Friday.

Thomas was charged a week before with forgery, uttering forged documents, access with intent to computer data, larceny as a servant, and engaging in a transaction involving criminal property.

The offences stemmed from allegations that she fraudulently withdrew US$143,000 from the account of a client of the bank between 2020 and 2022.

Attorney Matthew Hyatt, who is representing Thomas along with senior counsel, Bert Samuels, began a bail application on her behalf in court on Friday.

Hyatt later told reporters that the prosecutors told the court that there may be other complainants in the matter, and they will need more time to gather such information.

Thomas was remanded in police custody by Parish Judge Larona Montague-Williams until February 2, for the continuation of the bail hearing.

In relation to the allegations now against his client, Hyatt said “she (Thomas) strongly denies (them) and maintains her innocence”.

Reports from detectives at the Fraud Squad are that on Friday, January 13, Thomas was arrested based on investigative leads.

The allegations are that between July 2020 and October 2022, Thomas conducted a number of unauthorised transfers from a customer’s account to her account.

Based on preliminary investigations, US$143,000 has been defrauded.