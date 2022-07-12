Weddingweek: 5 best hotel venues for weddings in Grenada | Loop Jamaica

Couples hoping to say “I Do” in paradise do not have to look any further than Grenada to hold their wedding, especially when it comes to choosing a hotel venue.

This Caribbean Island offers indoor and outdoor options and we have compiled for lovebirds as we celebrate #Weddingweek, some of the best hotel venues in Grenada.

Here is a mix of some hotel venues where couples can say “I Do”:

Royalton Grenada

This is a new venue to consider. At Royalton Grenada, there are a lot of options in terms of spaces to be used.

There are different restaurants to choose from, the courtyard, the garden, the pool and the beach. In fact, the hotel is so large you can have an event in one space and no one would be aware on the other side unless passing through.

Everything is also done in-house, so Royalton Grenada offers catering; rooms and they even have a kids club.

If you have kids with you but do not want them at the wedding, you can let them enjoy the kids club instead.

Calabash

Though a smaller option in terms of space for holding a wedding, Calabash makes for it in diversity. Couples can have a garden, beach or poolside wedding. We have also been reliably told that the customer service at Calabash Hotel is great.

Radisson

Radisson Grenada Beach Resort offers everything that a couple would want in terms of a wedding venue.

Located right on the famous Grand Anse Beach – a beach wedding is a top recommendation. Radisson is also large enough for staging weddings as the resort has two venue spaces, a garden and a ballroom.

It is also not as expensive as some other resorts so it gives locals as well the option to wed at the hotel without the expense of a luxury hotel.

Spice Island Beach Resort

A lovely intimate all-inclusive resort, couples who are about keeping their guest list at a minimum would find this resort conducive for hosting micro and small weddings. Did we mention that recently Spice Island Beach Resort was awarded its 7th Six Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences for 2022?

Coyaba Beach Resort

Say yes to your partner at this fairy tale location which has been described as a great beach hotel.

If you are considering Coyaba Beach Resort the only thing to note is your entire group must stay at the hotel if you intend to get married there.

If you plan to get married in Grenada these are some great options to consider.