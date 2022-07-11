WeddingWeek: I Do in Paradise – Getting Married in Curacao | Loop Jamaica

Dushi!! Welcome to Curacao, an island that ignites your senses with its riot of colour everywhere and beautiful backdrops for the perfect destination wedding.

An autonomous country within the Dutch Kingdom, Curacao is located just outside of the hurricane belt which makes it ideal for those looking to tie the knot in the Caribbean during the hurricane season.

Summer is said to be the best time to get married on the island as the rainy season usually is heaviest around October.

Curacao is serviced by major airlines out of the United States – American Airlines, JetBlue, United, from Canada – WestJet, Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, from Europe with Belgium Air, KLM and TUI, from Central America with Copa Airlines, South America with Avianca, Sarpa, Wingo, Surinam Airways, Fly All Ways and from the Caribbean by Caribbean Airlines, Surinam Air, WinAir, and other smaller airlines.

Curacao has a number of stunning beaches with white sand and crystal clear water, coves, marine sites that are popular for diving, historic houses, the oldest surviving synagogue in the Americas, The Mikv? Israel-Emanuel Synagogue, in Willemstad, museums, nightlife, restaurants and several other activities for you and your bridal party.

A beach in Curacao. Photo: iStock

If you are considering tying the knot on this Dutch island, the first thing you need to know is the legal requirements.

It is advised that you liaise with a wedding planner on the destination to help guide you through the process.

The couple must sign and must send a written request to the municipality informing them that you want to get married along with birth certificates, and an international declaration of not being married issued by the civil registry of your country. The documents must be submitted within six months of your proposed wedding date.

If you are divorced or widowed, you must submit a copy of the certificate of divorce or death of the spouse. The certification must be carried out by the embassy of the Netherlands in your country of residence

If you decide to bring a witness, he or she must be a minimum of 21 years old. In order to register a witness submit their full name, address and date of birth. The witness will need a current copy of their passport.

For more information visit: https://www.curacao.com/