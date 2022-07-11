#WeddingWeek is back with Caribbean destinations to say ‘I Do’ | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
#WeddingWeek is back with Caribbean destinations to say ‘I Do’ | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

PEP students struggled in math, did better in language arts

#WeddingWeek is back with Caribbean destinations to say ‘I Do’

Education minister raises summer school concerns

Child found wandering in Portmore; cops seek help to find family

World Championships 2022 preview: 100m and 110m hurdles

World Championships 2022 preview: Men’s discus

A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday

230 ‘wanted’ illegal firearms linked to 662 cases locally – DCP Bailey

16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 117 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

Monday Jul 11

29?C
Lifestyle
Laura Dowrich-Phillips

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

It’s Wedding Week on Loop once again.

This year, we are celebrating the Caribbean as the ideal place to get married.

With an archipelago of islands with stunning sceneries, breathtaking venues and an array of wedding experts to help you plan the best destination wedding possible, the Caribbean is the place to say “I Do”.

This week we will feature some Caribbean destinations that have positioned themselves as the ideal wedding and honeymoon islands and give you tips on how to get married there, types of weddings you can experience in the Caribbean, personal accounts from people about their wedding experiences, and designers and other vendors in the region that you should definitely know about.

Like, comment and share as we bring you I Do in Paradise!

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Prelude to I Do: Five of the best places to propose in the USVI

June 22, 2021 04:28 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PEP students struggled in math, did better in language arts

Lifestyle

#WeddingWeek is back with Caribbean destinations to say ‘I Do’

Jamaica News

Education minister raises summer school concerns

More From

Jamaica News

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Jamaica News

See also

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols