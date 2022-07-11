WeddingWeek: UK couple shares wedding experience in Saint Lucia | Loop Jamaica

Karolina and Leigh Banbury discovered the perfect haven to say ‘I Do’ on the captivating island of Saint Lucia.

On December 14, 2021, the UK couple got married in the tropical paradise, which they describe as one of the best experiences they’ve ever had.

Saint Lucia would be an ideal wedding destination for any foreigner with its luxurious accommodations and breathtaking scenery. Despite the fact that Saint Lucia has been heavily marketed as the Caribbean’s leading wedding destination, the Banburys were set on having their wedding in Mexico and had no plans to visit the island. Because of Mexico’s stringent COVID protocols, the couple decided that Saint Lucia would be the next best thing.

“Three years before our wedding, initially we planned to get married in Mexico but with COVID and all the situations, we noticed that Saint Lucia was accepting people from the UK, there was no ban on us as long as we complied to all the rules and regulations and we both decided that it would be a good idea to look into getting married in Saint Lucia. That’s the reason why we got married there and we also heard very good things about the island.”

The couple enjoyed an open-air tropical ceremony overlooking the beautiful coastline at Royalton Saint Lucia where they vacationed. According to them the process of planning their wedding was seamless as they were assigned a wedding coordinator who took care of their every need from the flowers to the wedding itinerary.

“The pricing for the wedding was quite ok. My partner is from Poland and when we priced the wedding for the family to come out, the venues in Poland would have been more expensive than when we got married in Saint Lucia and the documents in Poland are much harder to get by. With me being English there are so many barriers there. The price to get married in Saint Lucia, we did it as a package holiday and the hotel gave us an upgrade so we got the best room. Everything was fantastic. If we were to get married in the UK it would cost us more.”

Following the wedding, the Banburys took in all the island had to offer via a round-the-island trip visiting Pigeon Island and the Sulphur Springs but were unable to partake in the mud baths due to their two-year-old son’s limitations.

“The place is beautiful with such friendly people. We were fine with the food, we didn’t get any bad stomach problems or anything like that. I like steak and the steak house there was perfect for me. We went to Calypso restaurant in the hotel and they had probably the best West Indian food. We found the food in Saint Lucia to be very palatable. We had no issues whatsoever.”

“We can both honestly say that we have never been on holiday as nice as that. The people at the hotel and outside the hotel were great. We have not one single complaint. We recommended Saint Lucia to all our family and friends. I think by now they’re probably fed up with hearing us talk about Saint Lucia. We still watch the vlogs of other people going there, we are also members of two groups in Saint Lucia. One is Weddings in Saint Lucia and the other is Royalton Hotel in Saint Lucia which we try to give other people information and help if they need it and things like that. We 100 per cent recommend this place to every and anybody.”

The Banburys are planning to head back to the Helen of the West for their fifth wedding anniversary to create more memorable moments on the island.