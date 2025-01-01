Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared day for criminals in Ja

Wednesday or the mention of the day is fast becoming one the most feared period for criminals in Jamaica.

This is a result of an initiative started by the JCF.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is announcing significant progress in its Wanted Wednesdays' Campaign for 2024.

This initiative, designed to engage the public in locating wanted individuals, resulted in the capture of 21 wanted persons, 2l wanted individuals who turned themselves in and, tragically, six deaths during related operations.

The Wanted Wednesdays' Campaign showcases individuals sought for various crimes, utilizing media channels and social media to share information and encourage tips from citizens.

The campaign aims to apprehend wanted individuals and enhance collaboration and partnership with the police and the communities we serve.



The individuals shared throughout the campaign were wanted for crimes to include murder, robbery, rape and other serious and violent crimes.

Their apprehension resulted from a combination of tips from the public, collaboration with our stakeholders, such as the Jamaica Defence Force, and intelligence-driven operations.

The campaign has demonstrably contributed to making our communities safer as we work to bring perpetrators of crimes into police custody and bring justice to families and victims.

By removing wanted persons from our communities, the campaign aims to further increase public engagement and confidence in the Constabulary and empower citizens to play their part in crime reduction.



The achievements of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday Campaign in 2024 reflect a concerted effort to enhance public safety through effective policing strategies.



Meanwhile, the police are reminding these individuals to turn themselves in to the police and to peacefully surrender when confronted by members of the security forces so they, too, can have their day in court.

We thank the public for their cooperation and support in apprehending these individuals and look