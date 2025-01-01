NBA: Cavs, Celtics post impressive wins Retired nurse attacked and killed at home in Ocho Rios Farm worker Victor Lettman takes 25th trip to Canada Four road deaths recorded since the start of the year JPS to roll out 6 new EV charging locations this year Deadly phone deal: Man shot dead while purchasing item
Local News

Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared day for criminals in Ja

31 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN
Breaking News

Real Madrid to play Man City in Champions League knockout playoffs

Neymar confirms return to Santos in emotional social media post

Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared days for criminals in Ja

NBA: Jackson's late free throws help surging Grizzlies cool Rockets

Jackson says PNP not against Portmore becoming a parish, but...

Economic growth cannot happen with very high interest rates - Hill

Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League round of 16

Gov’t monitoring deportation issues with US authorities– Johnson Smith

Jamaica moves closer to eliminating trans fats, says Tufton

Legal Compass: Living together no more, pay him rent or let him stay?

Friday Jan 31

Weather 17°C
Jamaica News

42 captured, six fatally shot under JCF initiative

Loop News

1 hrs ago

image

Wednesday or the mention of the day is fast becoming one the most feared period for criminals in Jamaica.

This is a result of an initiative started by the JCF.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is announcing significant progress in its Wanted Wednesdays' Campaign for 2024.

This initiative, designed to engage the public in locating wanted individuals, resulted in the capture of 21 wanted persons, 2l wanted individuals who turned themselves in and, tragically, six deaths during related operations.

 The Wanted Wednesdays' Campaign showcases individuals sought for various crimes, utilizing media channels and social media to share information and encourage tips from citizens.

The campaign aims to apprehend wanted individuals and enhance collaboration and partnership with the police and the communities we serve.
 

The individuals shared throughout the campaign were wanted for crimes to include murder, robbery, rape and other serious and violent crimes.

Their apprehension resulted from a combination of tips from the public, collaboration with our stakeholders, such as the Jamaica Defence Force, and intelligence-driven operations.

 The campaign has demonstrably contributed to making our communities safer as we work to bring perpetrators of crimes into police custody and bring justice to families and victims.

By removing wanted persons from our communities, the campaign aims to further increase public engagement and confidence in the Constabulary and empower citizens to play their part in crime reduction.
 

The achievements of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Wanted Wednesday Campaign in 2024 reflect a concerted effort to enhance public safety through effective policing strategies.
 
 Meanwhile, the police are reminding these individuals to turn themselves in to the police and to peacefully surrender when confronted by members of the security forces so they, too, can have their day in court.

 We thank the public for their cooperation and support in apprehending these individuals and look

Related Articles

File photo

Recent Articles

Sport

Real Madrid to play Man City in Champions League knockout playoffs

Sport

Neymar confirms return to Santos in emotional social media post

Jamaica News

Wednesdays fast becoming the most feared days for criminals in Ja

More From

Jamaica News

Man on most wanted list captured in St Catherine operation

Police say they have captured a man who was on the police most wanted list.
The man, identified as Glendon Amost otherwise called Bull was apprehended on January 29, during a joint intelligence-led

Murder suspect fatally shot in police operation, cop injured
LoopNews Video

Jamaica News

Murder suspect fatally shot in police operation, cop injured

A murder suspect, identified by police as Rushane Thompson, was fatally shot, and a policeman wounded during an operation in Downs, Manchester, on Wednesday morning.
Thompson was a suspect in last

Ground being broken for the Hampshire/Riversdale Water Supply Project on Wednesday. (L-R) are Swain Mitchell, Contractor, Power Services Company Limited; Joseph Johnson, Councillor, Guys Hill Division; Robert Grandison, Councillor, Troja Division; Kerensia Morrison, Member of Parliament (MP)for NE St Catherine; Matthew Samuda, Minister without Portfolio, MEGJC, and Omar Sweeney, Chairman, Rural Water Supply Limited.

Jamaica News

Improved water supply in 4 mths for 3,500 residents of NE St Catherine

The water woes of some 3,500 residents of Hampshire and Riversdale in North East St Catherine are expected to soon be over following the ground-breaking for Phase 1 of the $330 million Hampshire/River

Photo via iStock

Lifestyle

Legal Compass: Living together no more, pay him rent or let him stay?

Picture this: Lisa and David were married for 12 years, sharing a cozy two-bedroom home in Kingston. When their relationship crumbled, David packed his bags and left, but Lisa stayed in the house. Mon

Jamaica News

Two killed, one injured in gun attack at bar in Whitehall, St Andrew

A taxi operator is among two persons who were shot dead by gunmen at a bar on Cameron Lane off Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew on Wednesday.
Another person was also injured during the gun attack tha

Jamaica News

Cops probing suspected 'accidental' shooting of teen in Westmoreland

A 13-year-old boy who sustained a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Georges Plain, Westmoreland on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries.
Keshawn Watson, a grade seven student

Support us

Related News

07 January 2025

Jamaica earns US$4.3 billion from tourism

01 January 2025

Suspect who killed 10 people in New Orleans crash is dead

14 January 2025

Curfew imposed in sections of Kingston East

10 January 2025

Kishane Thompson to make indoor debut in Astana