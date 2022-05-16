Wehby: GraceKennedy’s mergers and acquisitions strategy well-advanced | Loop Jamaica

With its mergers and acquisitions strategy well-advanced, GraceKennedy Group is to update the market later this month on several initiatives that it is undertaking.

GraceKennedy maintained a stable performance for the first quarter of the year, achieving revenues of $36.26 billion, an increase of 15.5 per cent or $4.86 billion over the corresponding period of 2021.

Net profit totalled $1.88 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2022, representing an increase $39.4 million over the prior year.

Notwithstanding the continued positive financial performance, GraceKennedy is maintaining a cautious outlook for the rest of 2022, according to Group CEO Don Wehby.

Wehby cited geopolitical developments of the last few months and the ongoing challenges related to the pandemic as the rationale for the company’s cautious position.

“But this does not daunt us in any way, and the GK team continues to execute our strategic initiatives with determination – we are always up for any challenge. That’s part of the reason that GK is able to celebrate our 100th anniversary this year! Our M&A strategy is well-advanced, and we are particularly excited about our latest investment in Bluedot, which feeds into our digital transformation strategy and deep focus on customer-centricity,” said Wehby.

In April, GK announced that it would be making a private equity investment in the research and data intelligence business consultancy firm, Bluedot, which uses data collection and analytics to inform business insights and decision-making.

GraceKennedy will also launch its newly incorporated GK Mutual Funds Limited by the third quarter of 2022. GK Capital, in February, received approval from the Financial Services Commission to offer mutual funds products through GK Mutual Funds.

Wehby said more details of these and other initiatives will be covered during his presentation at GK’s 2022 Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in hybrid format on May 25.

“It’s an exciting time for GraceKennedy. There are several important strategic initiatives underway in our businesses which are helping to shape a bright future for our Company; we really have so much to be thankful for – our amazing GK team, business partners, loyal customers and all our supporters,” said Wehby.

GK also recently released its new GK ONE mobile app on Google Play and in the Apple App Store. Using the GK ONE app users can currently pay bills or apply for a First Global Bank credit card. The app’s Receive Remittance feature, which will allow users to deposit their remittances directly into their GK ONE wallet is expected to launch in the coming months.

Commenting on GK’s first-quarter results, Wehby explained that since late 2021 the team has been navigating inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and supply chain disruptions in many of the markets where it operates around the world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us how critical it is to remain agile in the face of challenges, and the GK team continues to operate with this in mind, as we work together to mitigate the impact of headwinds on our businesses,” said Wehby.

GK’s Foods business recorded overall growth in revenues and PBT when compared to the corresponding period of 2021; however, there were mixed results across its divisions, as logistics issues and margin pressures continued to impact its operations globally.

Meanwhile, GraceKennedy Financial Group’s (GKFG) Banking and Investments and Insurance segments recorded positive performances for the period, while its Money Services segment reported a decline in revenue and PBT, primarily attributed to low remittance flows and foreign currency volatility during the quarter.