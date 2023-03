A well-known businessman from Grant Pen in St Andrew was shot and killed by gunmen in the community on Sunday morning.

His wife was also shot and injured in the attacked

The deceased has been identified as Peter Green.

Preliminary report are that about 8am, men on a motorcycle went onto the business premises and opened fire, hitting both Green and his wife.

The shooters then escaped from the scene.

The couple was taken to hospital, where Green succumbed to his injuries.