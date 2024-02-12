Wembanyama’s first triple-double with blocks lifts Spurs over Raptors Loop Jamaica

TORONTO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 27 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks in his second triple-double, Devin Vassell added 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a seven-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Raptors 122-99 in the NBA on Monday night.

Wembanyama made 10 of 14 attempts and had five assists and a pair of steals in 29 minutes as the Spurs won for the first time since Jan. 27 against Minnesota. His previous career high for blocks was eight, against Memphis on Nov. 18. He leads the NBA in that category.

It was the first triple-double with blocks since Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks for Atlanta against Minnesota on Jan. 22, 2021. That had also been the last time anyone in the NBA blocked 10 shots in a game.

Jeremy Sochan scored 16 points and Keldon Johnson added 12 as San Antonio snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Gradey Dick scored 18 points, Kelly Olynyk had 17 and RJ Barrett 13 for the Raptors, who had won the past six meetings with San Antonio. Toronto have lost 14 of 18.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, CLIPPERS 100

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, Anthony Edwards added 23 and Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half and beat Los Angeles Clippers in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Timberwolves (37-16) remained atop the Western Conference with their third win in the last four games.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers (35-17) with 18 points apiece and James Harden added 17. George became the Clippers’ career 3-point leader with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter, hitting his 739th to surpass Eric Piatkowski.

76ERS 123, CAVALIERS 121

CLEVELAND (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 24 points in his third game with Philadelphia 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. also had 24 and the 76ers ended Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak.

The Cavs nearly rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 1:25. They had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

All-Star Tyrese Maxey added 22 points for the Sixers. Maxey split a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds left, giving Cleveland a last possession to extend their longest winning streak since they had LeBron James in 2018.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 36 points.

BUCKS 112, NUGGETS 95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 18 rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee Bucks showcased their improved defense in beating Denver Nuggets.

After losing five of their first six games under new coach Doc Rivers, the Bucks have won two straight by a combined margin of 53 points and allowed fewer than 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon scored 14 and Michael Porter Jr. had 11. Denver’s Jamal Murray sat out the second half due to shin splints, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left with tightness in his right hamstring.

Damian Lillard scored 18 points for the Bucks, and Bobby Portis added 13 points before getting ejected with 4:54 remaining.

MAVERICKS 112, WIZARDS 104

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge and helped rally Dallas Mavericks past Washington Wizards.

Doncic finished with 26 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for the Mavericks, who have a season-best five-game win streak. Daniel Gafford, dealt to Dallas from Washington before last week’s trade deadline, had 16 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds.

Deni Avdija scored 25 points to tie a career high, and Kyle Kuzma added 23 for the Wizards, who have lost seven straight. Tyus Jones had 14 points and 16 assists.

WARRIORS 129, JAZZ 107

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 26 points, Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and had 25 and Golden State Warriors beat Utah Jazz without coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr was in Serbia for the funeral service for Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who had a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Jan. 16 and died the next day.

Assistant coach Kenny Atkinson led the Warriors to their fifth straight victory, moving them above .500.

Andrew Wiggins added 17 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 14 – his 31st straight game in double figures – for the Warriors.

Jordan Clarkson had 22, but just two in the second half. Collin Sexton also scored 22 and Lauri Markkanen added 19 for Utah.

ROCKETS 105, KNICKS 103

HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Holiday had 18 points, capped by two free throws with less than a second remaining after a disputed foul by Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point line, and Houston Rockets dealt New York Knicks their third straight loss.

Houston had a four-point lead with less than a minute to go before Brunson had the next four points, capped by a jump shot with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 103.

Precious Achiuwa blocked a short shot by Jalen Green and Holiday grabbed the ball beyond the arc and shot it as Brunson rushed out at him. Holiday made the first two free throws before missing the third intentionally to run out the clock.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 and Alperen Sengun had 18 to help the Rockets snap a four-game skid.

Brunson had 27 points and Donte DiVincenzo scored 23 for the Knicks.

BULLS 136, HAWKS 126

ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu had a career-high 29 points and seven assists as Chicago scored a season-best point total.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Coby White added 20 points and seven assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks off the bench. Bogdanovic had 28 points and Hunter 23. Trae Young had 19 points, including 2-for-10 shooting from 3-point range.

The win kept Chicago two games in front of the Hawks for the No. 9 seed in the East. The Bulls have won both games against Atlanta this season.

HORNETS 111, PACERS 102

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Charlotte won their second straight game since adding five new players via trade.

Newcomers Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic added an offensive spark for the Hornets, who finished with 27 assists. Williams led the way with 21 points and Curry added 18 off the bench. Mann got the start and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Myles Turner had 22 points and Aaron Nesmith scored 21 for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 13 points and 12 rebounds while playing 34 minutes in the loss.

PELICANS 96, GRIZZLIES 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Herbert Jones scored 17 points, Brandon Ingram added 16 points, including a pair of late buckets, as New Orleans Pelicans sent Memphis Grizzlies to their ninth straight loss.

Zion Williamson finished with 14 points and CJ McCollum added 11 as New Orleans won their second straight. Jones had nine rebounds and New Orleans outrebounded Memphis 49-37.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 22 points, while Vince Williams Jr. and Luke Kennard finished with 12 points apiece. Yuta Watanabe had 11 points, keying a failed fourth quarter push by Memphis.