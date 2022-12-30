Wendy’s shares the joy of Christmas with wards of the state Loop Jamaica

In celebration of the festive season, Wendys extended a kind gesture to the staff and wards at two homes in St Andrew and Manchester with a special Christmas lunch.

Over 37 children at the Wortley Home For Girls and Hanbury Home for Children benefited from a series of festive holiday treats.

“We recognise that Christmas is about sharing gifts and time with those we care about. It was, therefore, important to us to do something meaningful for the Wortley and Hanbury Home residents and staff,” said Wendy’s marketing officer Chadale Smith.

The manager at the Wortley Home for Girls, Delores Bailey, expressed gratitude for the gifts from Wendy’s.

“The girls were looking forward to this treat. The meals from Wendy’s were well received, and everyone enjoyed the experience. On behalf of all the girls and the staff at the Wortley Home, I would like to say a big thank you to Wendy’s for treating us to lunch. It was a great interaction, and we thank you very much,” said Bailey.

The past two years have brought many challenges for everyone. The joy of the Christmas season has helped to soothe the dampened spirits of children.

Smith concluded, “We aim to bring a little cheer to the residents during this festive season, and the children loved it. It is a joy to see the children’s happiness when they receive gifts. We want the children to know that we love them, appreciate them, and value them. Though it will not change the world, for an hour or two, it will give the kids a bit of reprieve and a sense of normality”.