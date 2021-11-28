Were they really goat thieves? | Loop Jamaica

Some residents of Annotto Bay in St Mary are questioning whether two men who were killed during a reported shootout with the police just outside the seaside town on Friday, were actually goat thieves.

Police in the parish are claiming that two goats, which they suspect were stolen, were found in the trunk of the car the men were travelling in at the time of the incident.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Denroy Hall, alias ‘Jimmy Lee’, a vendor; and 27-year-old labourer, Jamar Plunkett, alias ‘Boogie Reds’, both of Love Lane, Annotto Bay.

In reacting to the news of the men’s death, a resident of the area who claimed that he knew the men, said he could not believe the police’s account of the incident which suggested that the men were praedial thieves.

“Bwoy it hard fi mi believe dat part seh Jimmy Lee (Hall) and Reds (Plunkett) would ah involve in a goat thief business. No sah. Anybody else, but nuh dem,” said the man, who asked for his identity to be withheld.

“Everybody a question dat part ah di story ’cause dem deh man deh have dem owna things, so why dem wud tek up goat business? Dat people like mi who know dem really want ah answer to,” he said.

The Annotto Bay resident said he also awaits the completion of the probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), as he has questions regarding the shooting.

He did not wish to disclose those questions, however, he pointed to reports that there was a third man travelling in the vehicle with Henry and Plunkett.

“Dem say a him (the third man) escape, so maybe ah him ah di goat tief and maybe Jimmy and Reds deh at di wrong place at di wrong time,” the man theorised.

Calls placed to a cell phone number of one of Plunkett’s relatives went unanswered up to the time of publication.

Police reports into Friday’s incident are that two men were travelling in a car on the Agualta Vale main road just outside Annotto Bay at about 2 am, when they were signalled to stop by a police team.

The driver of the motorcar reportedly failed to comply with the instructions, and sped off.

The police pursued the car until it was stopped.

According to the St Mary police, three men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at them.

The lawmen reportedly returned the fire and when the shooting subsided, two men were found with gunshot wounds.

The third man fled the scene, the police reported.

The two injured men were assisted to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

During the processing of the crime scene, two illegal guns were reportedly recovered by the police, and the goats were found inside the trunk of the motor vehicle.