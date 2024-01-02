West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
West Ham and Brighton settle for 0-0 draw in Premier League Loop Jamaica
Loop News
Loop Sports

12 hrs ago

West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos, top right, heads the ball during the English Premier League football match against Brighton, at the London stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — Defensive-minded West Ham held off late pressure from Brighton to settle for a 0-0 draw that extended their Premier League unbeaten run to four games on Tuesday.

One point was enough for Brighton to climb over Manchester United into seventh place, while the Hammers stayed in sixth.

Both teams were missing starters through injury, illness and suspension. West Ham were also without forward Mohammed Kudus, who was called up by Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham haven’t allowed a goal in their past four league matches — three of which were victories.

Brighton substitute Jakub Moder blazed a shot over the bar from close range in the 87th minute at London Stadium. The visitors threatened again minutes later but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola stretched to save Adam Lallana’s shot from distance.

Just before the hour mark, Brighton’s João Pedro beat several defenders but shot straight at Areola.

Tomas Soucek then missed on the other end, shooting wide in the 61st minute after Saïd Benrahma’s cross fell to him.

Evan Ferguson provided a spark off the bench for Brighton. The 19-year-old Ireland striker shot just wide shortly after replacing Danny Welbeck.

MILNER MILESTONE

Brighton midfielder James Milner made his 632nd top-flight appearance to tie Ryan Giggs for second-most in the Premier League. Milner could pass all-time leader Gareth Barry next season.

“It’s quite a big number. It’s taken a long time,” Milner said before the game. “I think it’s a nice thing but it’s a big game for us tonight. We want to start the year with a win.”

The 37-year-old Milner is in his first season at Brighton after eight years with Liverpool. He debuted with Leeds in the 2002-03 season at age 16.

NEXT UP

Both teams face second-tier opponents in the third round of the FA Cup. Brighton play at Stoke on Saturday. West Ham host Bristol on Sunday.

Source

