West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

21-year-old charged with murder on Psalms Avenue in St Andrew

PM says Jamaica poised for sustained growth, lower unemployment

West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL

Mason Greenwood joins Getafe on loan from Manchester United

Tropical Depression 12 forms in Atlantic

Poll: What’s your ideal back-to-school savings strategy?

Grace Foods supports OAS and UWI 75th Commemorative Scholarship Fund

St Catherine man booked for a string of child sex offences

Defending champ Iga Swiatek rolls on at US Open with 49-minute victory

St James police arrest suspect in killing of five homeless persons

Saturday Sep 02

24?C
Loop Sports

13 hrs ago

West Ham’s Michail Antonio, right fights for the ball with Luton Town’s Amari’i Bell during an English Premier League football match in Luton, England, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LUTON, England (AP) — West Ham claimed their third straight win and ensured at least one night atop the English Premier League by beating Luton 2-1 thanks to headers by Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma on Friday.

Kenilworth Road was hosting a top-flight match for the first time since 1991-92 — the season before the Premier League was founded — but Luton couldn’t mark the occasion by earning their first points since promotion.

Bowen gave West Ham the lead in the 37th minute, meeting Lucas Paqueta’s perfectly judged cross with a header that went straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and bounced into the net.

Having also netted at Bournemouth and Brighton this season, the England forward became the first West Ham player since 1930-31 to score in three straight top-flight away games.

Luton, which lost their opening two league games, toiled without offering much threat up front and fell further behind in the 85th when Zouma got himself free at a corner to power in a header from James Ward-Prowse’s cross.

Luton grabbed a consolation through center back Mads Andersen in the second minute of stoppage time.

West Ham have 10 points from their four matches and are a point ahead of Manchester City, which play their game in hand at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Luton have played only three games because their home meeting with Burnley scheduled for round two was postponed owing to Kenilworth Road not being ready to host the match.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

August 19, 2023 04:36 PM

Sport

August 26, 2023 04:40 PM

Sport

August 13, 2023 05:52 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

21-year-old charged with murder on Psalms Avenue in St Andrew

Jamaica News

PM says Jamaica poised for sustained growth, lower unemployment

Sport

West Ham beat Luton for third straight win to go top of EPL

More From

Sport

See also

Shericka Jackson dominates 200m at Zurich Diamond League

Jamaica’s two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson followed up her recent win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, with a decisive victory in the event at the Zurich Di

Sport

Danielle Williams follows world title with Zurich DL victory

Sha’Carri proves too hot for Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women’s 100m

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Zurich Diamond League meet today

Two-time world champion Shericka Jackson and Gabby Thomas of the USA will face off in the women’s 200m

Jamaica News

St James police arrest suspect in killing of five homeless persons

Detectives in St James have arrested a suspect in relation to the murder of five homeless people between June and August of this year.
The arrest was made on Thursday, August 31 after the police us

Jamaica News

Gov’t looking to ramp up rainwater harvesting among Jamaicans

As the Government moves to ramp up rainwater harvesting among Jamaicans, where and when appropriate, it will launch a rural water resilience programme next month.
The announcement was made today by

Sport

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols joins coaching staff at Villanova

Jamaican Olympian Keanan Dols has joined the staff at Villanova University.
The 25-year-old Dols swam for both the University of Penn and the University of Kentucky while also competing in the 2021

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols