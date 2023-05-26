West Indies ‘A’ clinch thrilling 3-wicket victory over Bangladesh ‘A’ Loop Jamaica

West Indies ‘A’ off-spinner Kevin Sinclair shows the ball as he leaves the field after taking five wickets against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the second innings of the fourth and final day of the second unofficial ‘Test’ at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 26, 2023. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

West Indies ‘A’ secured a remarkable three-wicket triumph over Bangladesh ‘A’ in the second unofficial four-day ‘Test’ at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, claiming a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series.

Captain Joshua Da Silva played a vital innings of 48 not out, leading the team to victory during the final session of the last day as they reached 191-7, chasing 190 for victory.

Da Silva’s unbeaten 47 in the first innings set the stage for his remarkable performance. He formed a crucial partnership with all-rounder Akeem Jordan, who contributed 22 not out. Additionally, Brandon King’s aggressive batting display of 54 off 78 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes, added to the team’s success.

In the earlier part of the day, off-spinner Kevin Sinclair claimed impressive figures of 5-79 from 26 overs, enabling West Indies ‘A’ to wrap up the home side’s innings for 297 by taking the final four wickets within the first hour of play. Bangladesh had resumed the day on 274-6.

The first match concluded in a draw last week. The Sylhet International Stadium will host the third and final match of the series, commencing on Tuesday, May 30.

Final scores in the match: Bangladesh ‘A’ 237 & 297; West Indies ‘A’ 345 & 191-7.

