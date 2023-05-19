West Indies ‘A’ dominate, but weather forces draw against Bangladesh Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
West Indies ‘A’ dominate, but weather forces draw against Bangladesh Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

$40 million patching programme for sections of St Thomas, Portland

Photos: Pan Jamaica Group celebrates new beginnings

West Indies ‘A’ dominate, but weather forces draw against Bangladesh

Dacres surpasses World Championships qualifying standard in Arizona

Another vendor shot dead at Linstead Market

Guardiola prefers Man City to win EPL title at home

CXC Math paper ‘leak’ originated in Jamaica

Lavish luncheon and prizes: Sandals celebrates Jamaican teachers

Mayberry enables Innovative Systems’ growth with $220m bond raise

SOS Limited to construct 7,000 sq ft warehouse for expanded operations

Friday May 19

29?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

West Indies ‘A’ pacer Jair McAllister (2nd right) had match haul 7 for 108. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

West Indies ‘A’ pacer Jair McAllister secured match haul of 7 for 108, but rain and bad light rescued Bangladesh as the first four-day match in Sylhet ended in a draw on Friday.

Throughout the four-day contest, the Caribbean side had the upper hand, even enforcing a follow-on on the third day. However, due to only 49.1 overs being possible on the final day, West Indies ‘A’ couldn’t push for a victory.

On the last day, Bangladesh ‘A’ resumed their innings at five without loss and ended the match at 187 for 7, still trailing West Indies ‘A’ by 32 runs.

While Bangladesh ‘A’ lost two early wickets in their second innings, opener Shadman Islam (64 from 90 balls) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (20 from 42) steered them out of trouble with a crucial 66-run partnership for the third wicket. Jaker Ali (36 from 67) and Rishad Hossain (20 from 41) further stabilized the innings with an unbroken 55-run stand for the eighth wicket.

In Bangladesh’s second innings, McAllister (2-48) and Gudakesh Motie (2-13) made valuable contributions, taking two wickets each.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled to take place in Sylhet on May 23.

Summarized scores:

West Indies ‘A’ 427 for 7 dec (McKenzie 86, Athanaze 85, Chanderpaul 83, Da Silva 77, Sinclair 53*; Musfik 3-54, Nayeem 2-116).

Bangladesh ‘A’ 264 (Saif 95, Jaker 64*; McAllister 5-60, Reifer 2-44, Jordan 2-53) and 187 for 7 (Shadman 64; Motie 2-13, McAllister 2-48).

Related Articles

Sport

May 18, 2023 08:49 PM

Sport

May 17, 2023 11:39 PM

Sport

May 12, 2023 06:27 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

$40 million patching programme for sections of St Thomas, Portland

Business

Photos: Pan Jamaica Group celebrates new beginnings

Sport

West Indies ‘A’ dominate, but weather forces draw against Bangladesh

More From

Jamaica News

Big salary hikes for politicians will lead to more ‘upheaval’- Golding

See also

But Opposition leader remains mum on whether party members will accept their increases

Jamaica News

Elderly woman perishes in house fire in St Ann

Seventy-year-old Lillian Grey died as a result of injuries she sustained in a fire at her home on Mare House, Buxton, St Ann on Wednesday, May 17.
Reports from the Alexandria police are that about

Jamaica News

Battered teen Kaylan Dowdie takes first steps since 2020 brawl

Kaylan Dowdie, the battered teenager who fought for her life after an alleged attack at a party in November 2020, took her first steps since the incident on Monday.
The moment was captured in a

Jamaica News

Holness raps critics of massive salary increases for local politicians

Says he expects political fallout, but increases will attract new talents to politics…

Jamaica News

Man arrested trying to board plane to Jamaica after US murder

One day after a man allegedly shot and killed another in Mount Vernon, New York, USA, he was caught trying to board a plane to Jamaica.
The man, 33-year-old Akeem Grant, was arraigned yesterday on

Jamaica News

Seven-year-old boy’s goats stolen in Clarendon; herd replenished

It was not long ago that seven-year-old Devoni Grant was the proud owner of eight goats and a promising livestock enterprise, which he operated alongside his father, Devon Grant, in Sandy Bay, Clarend

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols