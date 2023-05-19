West Indies ‘A’ dominate, but weather forces draw against Bangladesh Loop Jamaica

West Indies ‘A’ pacer Jair McAllister secured match haul of 7 for 108, but rain and bad light rescued Bangladesh as the first four-day match in Sylhet ended in a draw on Friday.

Throughout the four-day contest, the Caribbean side had the upper hand, even enforcing a follow-on on the third day. However, due to only 49.1 overs being possible on the final day, West Indies ‘A’ couldn’t push for a victory.

On the last day, Bangladesh ‘A’ resumed their innings at five without loss and ended the match at 187 for 7, still trailing West Indies ‘A’ by 32 runs.

While Bangladesh ‘A’ lost two early wickets in their second innings, opener Shadman Islam (64 from 90 balls) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (20 from 42) steered them out of trouble with a crucial 66-run partnership for the third wicket. Jaker Ali (36 from 67) and Rishad Hossain (20 from 41) further stabilized the innings with an unbroken 55-run stand for the eighth wicket.

In Bangladesh’s second innings, McAllister (2-48) and Gudakesh Motie (2-13) made valuable contributions, taking two wickets each.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled to take place in Sylhet on May 23.

Summarized scores:

West Indies ‘A’ 427 for 7 dec (McKenzie 86, Athanaze 85, Chanderpaul 83, Da Silva 77, Sinclair 53*; Musfik 3-54, Nayeem 2-116).

Bangladesh ‘A’ 264 (Saif 95, Jaker 64*; McAllister 5-60, Reifer 2-44, Jordan 2-53) and 187 for 7 (Shadman 64; Motie 2-13, McAllister 2-48).