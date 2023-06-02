West Indies ‘A’ seal series win over Sri Lanka with draw in final game Loop Jamaica

West Indies ‘A’ claimed victory in their three-match unofficial test series against Sri Lanka ‘A’ as the third and final four-day match concluded in a draw at Syhlet International Stadium on Friday.

With this outcome, West Indies ‘A’ secured the series 1-0, having previously won the second game by three wickets following a draw in the first match.

The standout performance on the day came from Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who recorded an unbeaten century as they put up a determined resistance against the West Indies attack on the final day.

Despite facing an improbable victory target of 461 runs and resuming from an overnight score of 47-0, Bangladesh batted throughout the final day, finishing at 306-4.

Hasan Joy, who started the day at 28, formed a solid opening partnership of 93 runs with Sakib Hasan. Their alliance was broken when Hasan, who had scored 14 overnight, was dismissed by Kevin Sinclair for 43.

Sinclair swiftly followed up by dismissing Monimul Haque for just five. However, Hasan Joy continued to resist, sharing a third-wicket partnership of 53 with Saif Hasan, who was eventually dismissed by Akeem Jordan for 38.

Yasir Ali joined Hasan Joy at the crease, and together they made the bowlers from West Indies ‘A’ toil for slightly over 29 overs. During their time together, they added 117 runs for the fourth wicket, effectively securing the draw. Sinclair claimed his third wicket of the innings by dismissing Ali for 67.

Hasan Joy carried on and remained unbeaten on 114 as he and Shahadat Hossain, who finished on 20 not out, took the hosts past the 300-run mark, ensuring their safety.

Sinclair concluded the match with figures of 3-94, while Jordan contributed 1-37 in the stalemate.

The final scores were as follows: West Indies ‘A’ scored 445 and declared at 220-5, while Bangladesh ‘A’ managed 205 and reached 306-4.