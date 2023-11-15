West Indies ‘A’ team embarks on crucial South Africa tour Loop Jamaica

Head Coach Andre Coley underscored the significance of the West Indies ‘A’ team’s tour of South Africa in shaping and nurturing talent depth in the longer formats of the game.

The team, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Da Silva, departed from Barbados today. During the tour, they are scheduled to play three “Tests” against South Africa ‘A’ from November 21 to December 8 in Benoni, East London, and Bloemfontein.

Coley stated, “It will give us an opportunity to boost our red-ball opportunities outside of the Caribbean. Earlier this year, we went to Bangladesh, and we did well there, and now we are going to another part of the world – South Africa.”

He added that this tour provides a chance to explore the brand of cricket they want to play. “Our next international assignment is in Australia, and six months after that we go to England, so this A team is positioned to offer red-ball playing opportunities on the back of the just-concluded CG United Super50 Cup.”

Being the head coach of the West Indies senior Test side, Coley, who accompanied Kraigg Brathwaite’s squad on its tour to face South Africa last year, highlighted the challenge posed by the South African team. “The South Africans are a team that wants to play a specific way, and they always look to challenge you, but they respect our players. The pitches have offered pace, and bounce, so you will have pitches on which you can trust the bounce.

“Players can, therefore, express themselves, whether they are batting or bowling, but it has never really been a place where the spinners have excelled, so it’s also an opportunity for our spinners to learn to be effective in those conditions, and I am looking forward to being there.”

Coley’s primary objective is to secure wins on the tour, emphasizing the development goals for the West Indies squad. He outlined the importance of players’ performance, stating, “We want to see our primary batsmen scoring loads of runs, as well as the all-rounders and bowlers averaging above 20 or 30 and building lower order partnerships, that will help to expand our batting options,” Coley said. “Once we can tick the boxes that we have agreed upon, 75 percent or more of what we have aimed for, that will help to define success.”

Tevin Imlach was named the vice-captain of the squad, which includes five players with senior Test experience – Da Silva, left-handers Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kirk McKenzie, and fast bowlers Jayden Seales and Shermon Lewis.

Three players that made their first-class debuts this year were also named in the squad – batsman Kevlon Anderson, fast bowler and fellow Guyanese Shamar Joseph, and spin bowling all-rounder Abhijai Mansingh.

Jamaican Jimmy Adams, the ex-director of cricket for Cricket West Indies, and former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait serve as assistant coaches.

FULL SQUAD: Joshua Da Silva (captain), Tevin Imlach (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Shermon Lewis, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Abhijai Mansingh, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

Team Management: Andre Coley (Head Coach), Dwain Gill (Team Manager), Jimmy Adams (Assistant Coach), Shaun Tait (Assistant Coach), Barrington Gayle (Physiotherapist), Asia Joseph (Strength and conditioning Coach)

Match Schedule:November 21-14: vs South Africa “A” at Willowmoore Park, BenoniNovember 28 to December 1: vs South Africa “A” at Buffalo Park, East LondonDecember 5-8: vs South Africa “A” at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein