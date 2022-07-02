West Indies-Bangladesh 1st T20 a washout | Loop Jamaica

West Indies-Bangladesh 1st T20 a washout | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
A groundsman works on the wicket as rain delays play during first Twenty20 between West Indies and Bangladesh at a refurbished Windsor Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The game was eventually called off. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Showers forced a premature end to the first Twenty20 between West Indies and Bangladesh at a refurbished Windsor Park on Saturday.

A wet outfield delayed the start for 100 minutes and reduced the match to 16 overs per side. After play was halted in the eighth over, the match was reduced to 14 overs each.

Bangladesh, made to bat first, got only 13 overs when a shower interrupted play again. But that was enough for officials to call a washout with the ground flooded in sunlight.

Bangladesh were 105 for eight. Shakib Al Hasan top scored with 29, and every West Indies bowler got a wicket, led by Romario Shepherd with three for 21.

The game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane.

It will stage the second game on Sunday. The third and last T20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana.

