West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20 | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20 | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20

Court states why it rejected JP’s indecent assault conviction appeal

Karamanti celebrates International Reggae Day with new single

COVID hospitalisations fall to 97 amid 143 new cases, 6 deaths

Man shot dead attempting to foil robbery after New Rules

Likely 20-year prison sentences await Jamaican men in US

Newsmaker… Week: A close-up look at story behind teen mom’s death

15-year-old boy shot dead in Manchester

‘Old’ Macka Diamond proves naysayers wrong at New Rules

‘Stay tuned’ for new evidence against Trump in July hearings

Sunday Jul 03

25?C
Loop Sports

17 minutes ago

West Indies batsman Rovman Powell plays a shot during his 28-ball 61 not out against Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 international at Windsor Park in Dominica on Sunday, July 3, 2022. (PHOTO: Cricket West Indies).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Rovman Powell hit two fours and six sixes in a 28-ball 61 not out as West Indies’ 193 for five proved too much for Bangladesh to chase down in their second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Bangladesh scored 158 for six in reply as West Indies won by a comfortable 35 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Opener Brandon King scored 57 runs in 43 deliveries and captain Nicholas Pooran hit a 30-ball 34 after West Indies chose to bat first.

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam took two for 40 in four overs.

Bangladesh recovered from 23 for three as Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for the visitors with an undefeated 68 off 52 deliveries, including five fours and three sixes. It was the highest score of the match.

Pacer Romario Shepherd finished with two for 28 in four overs.

The first T20 on Saturday was a washout. Bangladesh reached 105 for eight in 13 overs with the match already having been reduced to 14 overs per side. That game was the first cricket international at Windsor Park since it was rebuilt after being severely damaged in 2017 by a hurricane.

The third and last T20 is scheduled for Thursday in Providence, Guyana, followed by a three-match ODI series.

West Indies swept the two-match test series against Bangladesh.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 2, 2022 11:09 PM

Sport

June 28, 2022 11:16 AM

Sport

June 19, 2022 03:35 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 35 runs in 2nd T20

Jamaica News

Court states why it rejected JP’s indecent assault conviction appeal

Entertainment

Karamanti celebrates International Reggae Day with new single

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Raheem Sterling donates over $3m in gears to Maverley Football club

International footballer praised for focus on youth development

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Swoboda to face off in Silesia sprint show

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Poland’s Ewa Swoboda are to star in a 100m head-to-head when the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Silesia welcomes athletes for Wanda Diamond League

Sport

Sabrina Lyn wins Jamaica’s first gold at inaugural Caribbean Games

Jamaica’s lone representative in track and field, Anthony Cox, will be in action on Friday

Sport

Jamaica announce team for World Athletics Championships in Oregon

US-born Andrew Hudson, who won the 200m at the Jamaica trials, left out of team

Jamaica News

Video blunder in case against accused in Clarendon mass killing?

Cops say they are not responsible, more questions than answers

Jamaica News

Ex-lover suspect in killings of 3 J’cans in NY apartment, held by cops

The suspect who was identified in relation to last week’s murder of three persons, said to be Jamaicans, at an apartment in Queens, New York, USA, has been apprehended.
According to a report in th

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols