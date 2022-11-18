West Indies bowlers struggle on day two of tour match Loop Jamaica

West Indies bowlers were given a wake-up call after being dominated by Combined NSW and ACT XI on day two of the tour match in Canberra on Friday

Oliver Davies, the New South Wales (NSW) and Sydney Thunder batsman, was the star of the day, producing an innings of 115 that featured 14 fours and three sixes from 106 deliveries. Blake MacDonald (76 not out) and Jack Attenborough (51) also joined in on the fun.

Kemar Roach was economical with figures of 0 for 20 from 10 overs but 21-year-old right-armer Jayden Seales (0-47 off 10 overs), Alzarri Joseph (0-40 off 10 overs) and spinner Roston Chase (0-50 off 10 overs) were among the bowlers who struggled for impact.

Former captain Jason Holder, who made 50 with the bat before retiring, did not bowl while Raymon Reifer and captain Kraigg Braithwaite were the wicket-takers

Starting day two at Manuka Oval on 297 for five, West Indies lifted the run rate as Devon Thomas top-scored with an unbeaten 77. Thomas and Joseph put on an unbroken 104-run stand for the 10th wicket.

On Thursday, openers Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks made half-centuries to put on a 133-run partnership.

This match is one of two tour games West Indies have before their series against the Pat Cummins-led Australians gets underway in Perth on November 30.

Full Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Full Tour Schedule

17-19 November: v ACT/NSW XI at Philip Oval, Canberra23-26 November: v Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)30 November to 4 December: 1st Test at Perth Stadium, Perth 8-12 December: 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)