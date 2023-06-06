West Indies clinch ODI cricket series in UAE with a game to spare Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
3 hrs ago

West Indies’ Brandon King scored 64 from 70 deliveries as West Indies defeated the United Arab Emirates by 78 runs in the second One-Day International in Sharjah on Tuesday and clinched the three-game series with one to spare. In Game 1 on Sunday, King scored his first ODI century with a run-a-ball 112. (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shai Hope and Daren Sammy secured their first ODI series victory as West Indies captain and coach with a 78-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

West Indies won Game 1 with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the UAE a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228-7 in 50 overs in Game 2.

Johnson Charles set the West Indies on course for a big total when he plundered eight boundaries and three sixes to reach 63 from 47 deliveries, sharing a 129-run opening stand with Brandon King before he was caught off Ali Naseer’s bowling in the 17th over.

King scored 64 from 70 deliveries to lead the scoring for West Indies, while Keacy Carty (32), Hope (23) and Kavem Hodge (26) made contributions in the middle. Odean Smith belted 37 from 24 balls before being dismissed by Zahoor Khan (3-44) to end the innings in 49.5 overs with the total at 306.

UAE lost wickets in the 4th and 9th overs and slipped to 52-3 at the end of the 14th.

Vriitra Avarind withstood to the early pressure to compile 36, while Basil Hameed (49) and Ali Naseer, who posted 57 from 53 balls, helped the home team bat through the full 50 overs.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Sharjah, giving both teams more preparation for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe starting June 18.

Source

