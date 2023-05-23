West Indies cricket player Devon Thomas charged with match fixing Loop Jamaica

West Indies cricket player Devon Thomas charged with match fixing
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
2 hrs ago

Devon Thomas. (PHOTO: File).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — West Indies batter Devon Thomas was charged with match-fixing by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and provisionally banned from playing on Tuesday.

The ICC laid seven charges against Thomas relating to attempting to fix the outcome of games and obstructing investigations by concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence.

Four of the charges relate to matches in the Lanka Premier League Twenty20 tournament in Sri Lanka in 2021. Two relate to matches in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition in the same year and one relates to matches in the T10 Cricket League in United Arab Emirates, also in 2021.

The 33-year-old Thomas has 14 days from Tuesday to respond to the charges, the Dubai-based ICC said.

Thomas has played 21 one-day internationals, although his last came 10 years ago. He has played in 12 T20 games for West Indies between 2009 and 2022. His only test appearance came against Australia in December.

