West Indies leave Russell and Allen out of T20 World Cup squad Loop Jamaica

Jamaican allrounders Andre Russell and Fabian Allen have been left out of the West Indies 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Russell last featured for West Indies during last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The explosive batsman has had a quiet time in CPL 2022 so far with Trinbago Knight Riders, particularly with the bat, managing a top score of just 17 in four innings.

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said Cricket West Indies selector Desmond Haynes. “In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.

“I said at the beginning of my tenure that I would be interested in giving players the opportunity and I think I have been consistent in doing that. I believe it is a very good team we have selected, and it is a team that will compete, given that we have to qualify from Round 1 into the Super12s.”

Haynes said Russell was not considered based on his form.

“We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year,” Haynes said. “We’re still not convinced yet, he’s not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition. I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we’ve just decided to just move on, and look for someone who’s in form, and doing well in the T20 format.”

Allen recently announced his availability for selection after taking a break for family reasons.

Haynes said Allen was unfortunate to miss out with the squad having room for only one left-arm spinner in Akeal Hosein.

Evin Lewis, who last played international cricket at last year’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, has been recalled to the squad.

Since last year’s T20 World Cup, Lewis has missed out on the squad for fitness reasons.

The squad also has two uncapped players in Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer.

Cariah, a leg spin-bowling allrounder got the nod over Hayden Walsh, who had been the preferred wrist-spin option over recent months.

“When we look at consistency, we don’t feel that Hayden is consistent enough,” Haynes said. “We don’t write off anybody, because Hayden is somebody we have invested in, and we believe that he still stands a chance of playing for the West Indies, and we hope again that he is another one that will continue to do well in the CPL and give himself a chance to be selected.”

Reifer, a left-arm seam-bowling allrounder has played three Tests and five ODIs for the West Indies. He has been in excellent form for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing CPL, scoring 171 runs in four innings at an average of 57.00 and a strike rate of 143.69.

West Indies play Zimbabwe on October 19 in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in the first round. Scotland and Ireland are the other teams in West Indies’ group The top two teams from Group B will join the Super 12s.

West Indies are also due to play Australia in a two-match bilateral T20I series on October 5 and October 7 ahead of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith.