West Indies name 15-member women’s squad for tour of Australia Loop Jamaica

West Indies have named offspinner Karishma Ramharack and emerging talent Jannillea Glasgow in a young squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI tour of Australia scheduled for October.

The selection comprises several standout performers from the recent Women’s Caribbean Premier League and features the core players from the team that secured a 3-0 victory over Ireland in a home T20I series in July.

The 15-member squad will be led by star allrounder Hayley Matthews and is the first tour under new coach Shane Deitz. The former South Australia wicketkeeper takes over from Courtney Walsh after his contract was not renewed following a review of the team’s performance earlier this year.

West Indies lead women’s selector Ann Browne-John was excited by the mix of youth and experience in the squad.

“The selection panel has chosen to maintain most of the players who were victorious in the home series against Ireland,” Browne-John said. “Jannillea Glasgow, after having an outstanding Rising Stars Women’s Under 19 tournament, has been included in the 15-member squad and we see the return of Karishma Ramharack.

“We have continued to place confidence in some of the developing players. Several of the players are coming off title-winning performances in the Massy Caribbean Premier League so we are expecting them to continue their good run of form. This is a team we believe can produce competitive cricket against a top team like Australia, under the guidance of the new head coach and led by the captain Hayley Matthews who’s enjoying a very productive 2023 thus far.”

West Indies women’s squad: Hayley Matthews (capt), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

Match Schedule

1 October: 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney 2 October: 2nd T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (night) 5 October: 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (night)8 October: 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane 12 October: 2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne 14 October: 3rd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne