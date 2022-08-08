West Indies Petroleum inks major deal with Castrol Marine Loop Jamaica

Regional energy company, West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL), says it’s pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Island Lubes Distributors Limited, has signed a distribution deal with Castrol’s Global Marine & Energy (GME) division.

The deal will see WIPL market GME’s lubricants to the marine and power generation sectors in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands over the next three years.

The contract was reportedly signed recently at the BP/Castrol head office in Houston, Texas, in the US.

In a statement on Monday, WIPL noted that its Director Tarik Felix, Island Lubes Sales and Operations Manager Stacy Francis, Castrol America Regional Sales Manager Chad Heins, and Castrol Business Development Manager Ruben Izarra participated in the contract signing ceremony.

“WIPL and Island Lubes welcome the agreement and are excited about our relationship with Castrol as we continue to play a leading role in the distribution of products which are key to the good functioning of critical sectors in the region,” said the statement which was issued under the name of WIPL’s Senior Vice President Danville Walker.

WIPL said it views the agreement between Island Lubes and Castrol as an “important strategic move which complements our core business of ship bunkering”.

According to WIPL, “the agreement will position its customers towards continuing to access outstanding service along with superior Castrol products”.

During the ceremony, representatives of Castrol described the contract signing as an important development as it moves to pursue development plans in the region.

Castrol is an international corporate leader which is trusted for marine and power generation products which ensure high performance and quality across the globe.