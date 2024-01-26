West Indies qualify for Super Six round of Under-19 Cricket World Cup Loop Jamaica

West Indies edged England by two wickets at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa to qualify for the Super Six round on Friday.

Nathan Edward starred in a brilliant all-round performance to guide West Indies home with 54 balls remaining.

Opting to bowl first in Potchefstroom, West Indies Under-19 bowled out England Under-19 for 192 off 46.3 overs with Edward picking up 3 for 28 with his left-arm seam.

Edward then scored an unbeaten 49 as West Indies, chasing a victory target of 193, replied with 196 for eight off 41 overs.

West Indies began well with Edward sending back Jaydn Denly for a duck in the opening over.

Skipper Ben McKinney, who has been in red-hot form, combined with Noah Thain, the half-centurion from the previous match, to lift England. However, Edward struck again, dismissing McKinney for 26 in a telling blow for England.

Hamza Sheikh hit the ground running, racing to 20 off 23 balls, but Tarrique Edward struck next, removing Thain for 40.

Off-spinner Edward added another in his next over as the dangerous Luc Benkenstein perished for one.

Charlie Allison and Sheikh put on a small partnership, but Nathan Sealy put West Indies back on top with Allison’s wicket in the 28th over. Allison went for eight.

Isai Thorne, fresh off a five-wicket haul, went on to dismiss Dominic Kelly for four, and England were reduced to 135 for 6.

Sheikh, meanwhile, was waging a lone battle, making a fine half-century to lift England. His resurrection act, though, didn’t last long as Thorne once again showed his class taking his wicket for a stubborn 54.

Despite runs from the lower order, England couldn’t cross the 200-run mark.

England bounced back early with the ball as Kelly sent back Adrian Weir in the first over for a duck. Captain Stephan Pascal unleashed his strokes, even smashing three successive boundaries in the fifth over to reveal his intent early.

Farhan Ahmed accounted for Joshua Dorne (8), but Pascal’s aggression was matched by Jordan Johnson, who flaunted his strong back-foot game. The duo kept the run rate high, piling pressure on England’s bowlers, who had a small total to defend.

It was Farhan who produced the breakthrough again when Johnson’s cut went straight to the point fielder, and he was dismissed for 31. West Indies continued to go for their shots but Tazeem Ali’s double blow in quick succession put England right on top.

Ali, who had taken three wickets against South Africa, dismissed Mavendra Dindyal for 14 and the in-form Jewel Andrew, coming off a century and a half-century in the previous games, in back-to-back overs to dent Windies’ charge. Andrew was dismissed for two.

But Pascal found support from Edward and the duo went about playing risk-free cricket to rebuild the West Indian innings. Pascal raised his half-century as Edward looked to keep his end safe.

Ali returned to the attack in the 30th over and in his second over of the spell, the leggie snared Pascal’s wicket for 58 to give England a late boost in the match. With the target still over 40 runs away, it was a big opening for England.

Eddie Jack compounded West Indies’ worries soon after when he trapped Nathan Sealy in front for one. Edward, however, continued to play his strokes and with his namesake, Tarrique for support, West Indies kept England at bay.

A wicket with the scores level added late drama to the tense game, but Edward sealed a win with a boundary, and his unbeaten on 49 came off 80 balls with five fours and a six.