West Indies recall fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for Zimbabwe tests Loop Jamaica

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel could play his first Test in over a year after being recalled to West Indies’ 15-man Test squad for the two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

Also recalled are left-arm spinners Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie.

The series will begin with the first test on February 4 followed by the second on February 12.

Gabriel, who has taken 161 wickets in 56 tests last featured in the Test side in Sri Lanka in November 2021. He was subsequently sidelined by a hamstring injury, and spent much of last year working to regain fitness; he had a spell in county cricket with Yorkshire and finished joint-leading wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup but was overlooked for West Indies’ Test tour of Australia.

Warrican also played the last of his 13 Tests in Sri Lanka in 2021, while Motie played his only Test against Bangladesh in June last year.

Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery while Anderson Phillip is injured, the board added.

“This is the start of the international calendar for 2023 and we will hope to start with a win,” Desmond Haynes, West Indies’ lead selector, said. “We appreciate it won’t be an easy assignment as Zimbabwe, like most other teams in world cricket, play very well on their home soil on pitches that will support their style of play.

“We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn’t go to Australia in Motie and Warrican. With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role. He [Gabriel] is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017.”

The series will be overseen by interim coach Andre Coley of Jamaica, following Phil Simmons’ decision to step down.

Ahead of the two-Test series, West Indies will have a three-day warm-up match against a local side set for January 28-30 at Bulawayo Athletic Club. All matches start at 10:00 am local time.

The last Test Series between Zimbabwe and the West Indies was also played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017.

West Indies won the two-match Series 1-0, winning the first contest by 117 runs with the second Test ending in a draw.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

MATCH SCHEDULE28-30 January: three-day warm-up match at Bulawayo Athletic Club4-8 February: 1st Test at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo12-16 February: 2nd Test at Queens Sports Club