West Indies’ Shane Dowrich announces international retirement at 32 Loop Jamaica

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Shane Dowrich has retired from international cricket, leading to his withdrawal from the upcoming home One-Day International (ODI) series against England.

The 32-year-old’s retirement announcement was made by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday.

The CWI selection panel has opted not to name a replacement for Dowrich in the 14-player squad for the three-match series, commencing on Sunday in Antigua.

Dowrich, whose sole previous ODI cap came against Bangladesh in 2019, had earned a recall on the back of strong performances in the Super50 Cup where he amassed 234 runs in five innings at an average of 78 and strike rate of 91.76.

With his absence, Shai Hope will assume the dual role of captaincy and wicketkeeping, as Nicholas Pooran is presently unavailable for ODIs.

Dowrich, who debuted against Australia in Dominica in 2015, played 35 Tests, scoring 1,570 runs, including three centuries. His highest Test score was 125 not out against Sri Lanka in Trinidad in 2018.

As a wicketkeeper, he claimed 85 catches and executed five stumpings.

Dowrich’s contributions were acknowledged by CWI, expressing gratitude for his service to West Indies cricket.

“We want to thank Shane for his contribution when he played for West Indies,” Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said. “He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy. We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage.”

The ODI series will feature three matches. The tour will start with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, December 3, and Wednesday, December 6. The first ODI is a day game starting at 9:30 am with the second ODI being a day/night game starting at 1:30 pm.

The tour then moves to Barbados for the third and final CG United ODI to be played at Kensington Oval, on Saturday 9 December. This will also be a day/night contest starting at 1:30 pm.

West Indies ODI squad to face England: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas.