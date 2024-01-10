West Indies stumble in warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI Loop Jamaica

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Justin Greaves, and Kavem Hodge each secured half-centuries but the West Indies stumbled to 251 for eight on the opening day of their tour game against an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first in the three-day game, the opening pair of Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul contributed put on a solid 70-run first-wicket stand. However, there were also concerns for the West Indies as top-order batsmen Kirk McKenzie (23) and Alick Athanaze (0) were both bounced out.

McKenzie was caught by Harry Conway off the bowling of rising New South Wales talent Jack Nisbet after facing 52 balls, while Athanaze was caught behind by wicketkeeper Harry Matthias off the bowling of Liam Haskett.

Brathwaite made 52 off 129 balls, and Chanderpaul scored 17 off 61 balls. But after their 70-run first-wicket stand was broken, the West Indies lost three quick wickets before Hodge and his former under-19 World Cup teammate Greaves put together a crucial 120-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Another collapse of 4 for 8 came late in the day around the second new ball after Hodge and Greaves had got the West Indies to 223 for four.

Hodge scored 52 from 101 balls and Greaves contributed 65 from 135 balls as those efforts set them up for their test debut next week.

Hodge and Greaves are among seven uncapped players in the 15-man West Indies squad for the two-match series opener against Australia at Adelaide Oval, beginning on January 17.

Haskett ended with the best figures of 3-57 having claimed two late scalps in a period when West Indies lost four wickets for eight runs from 38 deliveries.

Nisbet finished with two for 50 and Victorian spinner Doug Warren claimed two for 47.

The Cricket Australia XI team is without any players with Test experience.

The playing conditions for the non-first-class game allow for both teams to field more than 11 players across the three days.