West Indies to host ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup | Loop Jamaica

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the U19 World Cup 2022, which will take place in the West Indies for the first time in its 14-edition history.

Sixteen teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches from January 14 to February 5 across four host countries.

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches. The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

The 48-match schedule will begin with hosts West Indies taking on Australia, with Sri Lanka facing Scotland in Guyana on January 14. The group stage will take place across Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago between January 14 and 22.

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Plate competition between January 25 and 31, with the Super League taking place in Antigua and Barbuda from January 26. The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on February 2. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

The tournament will be without New Zealand, which pulled out due to the mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors that they would have faced on their return journey from the tournament. Scotland replaces the Black Caps in the tournament.

The West Indies have won the title once in 2016, with India being crowned champions four times, Australia three times, Pakistan twice while England, South Africa, and Bangladesh have won it once each.

There will be 16 warm-up matches taking place between 9 and 12 January 9-12 in St Kitts and Nevis and Guyana.

ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup Groupings:

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup match schedule:

January 14- West Indies v Australia, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Sri Lanka v Scotland, Everest, Guyana

January 15 – Canada v UAE, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis; India v South Africa, Guyana National Stadium, Guyana; Ireland v Uganda, Everest, Guyana; Pakistan v PNG, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

January 16 – Bangladesh v England, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis; Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago

January 17 – West Indies v Scotland, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis; Australia v Sri Lanka, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis

January 18 – England v Canada, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis; South Africa v Uganda, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago; Afghanistan v PNG, Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago

January 19 – Australia v Scotland, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis; India v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago

January 20 – England v UAE, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis; Bangladesh v Canada, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis; Pakistan v Afghanistan, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago; Zimbabwe v PNG, Diego Martin, Trinidad and Tobago

January 21 – West Indies v Sri Lanka, Conaree, St Kitts and Nevis; South Africa v Ireland, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago

January 22 – Bangladesh v UAE, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis, India v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Trinidad and Tobago; Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Queens Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Plate and Super League fixtures to take place between January 25 and February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda and Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Queens Park Oval and Diego Martin in Trinidad and Tobago.

February 1 – Semi-Final, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 2 – Semi-Final, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 5 – Final, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda.