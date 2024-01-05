West Indies to open T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on June 2 Loop Jamaica

West Indies to open T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on June 2
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
West Indies to open T20 World Cup against Papua New Guinea on June 2

8 hrs ago

Co-hosts West Indies have been grouped with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and debutants Uganda – in Group C — one of four five-team pools for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup. (PHOTO: File).

Co-hosts West Indies have been drawn in a group with New Zealand for the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

West Indies and New Zealand will be in Group C, one of four five-team pools with Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Uganda according to the fixtures, which were announced Friday. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and the United States from June 1 to June 29,

West Indies will kickstart their campaign against Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday, June 2.

Fierce cricket rivals India and Pakistan are in the same group and will meet in a marquee match in New York.

England and Australia, the other top rivalry in world cricket, were also pitted together.

India and Pakistan, who will meet June 9 in a purpose-built 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County, are in Group A.

The U.S. team is also in Group A and will open the tournament with a match against Canada in Grand Prairie outside Dallas.

England will begin their title defense against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and play Australia at the same location on June 8.

The top two in each group progress to the Super Eights between June 19 and June 24.

The semi-finals will be held in Guyana on June 26 and Trinidad on June 27, with the final in Barbados on June 29.

Twenty20 World Cup 2024 groupsGroup A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United StatesGroup B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, OmanGroup C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New GuineaGroup D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

