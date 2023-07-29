West Indies win 2nd ODI to level series after India crumble Loop Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty combined for a near-century partnership to guide West Indies to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-Day International (ODI) of a three-match series, after the tourists had a calamitous batting collapse either side of a rain delay on Saturday.

India slumped to 181 all out before Hope scored an unbeaten 63 off 80 balls and Carty had 48 not out in a 91-run partnership to lift West Indies to the 182-run target with more than 13 overs to spare. It was West Indies first victory over India in an ODI since December 2019.

West Indies’ Keacy Carty celebrates defeating India by six wickets. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan).

Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took three wickets apiece for the hosts as India, without the rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Bridgetown, went from 90 without loss to 113-5 in the space of 45 balls before rain caused a length delay.

Ishan Kishan made 55 from as many balls at the top of the order to lead India’s disappointing batting effort.

Kyle Mayers bludgeoned 36 off 28 balls to get the host’s chase off to a quick start but India spinner Shardul Thakur (3-42) took three wickets to reduce West Indies to 72 for three in the 13th over.

When Shimron Hetmyer was bowed by Kuldeep Yadav (1-30) for nine, West Indies were 91-4 with the game delicately poised.

Hope and Carty then combined to remove any fears of a capitulation as the pair toughed it out against India’s spinners to run down the target and level the series.

“I’m happy as long as my contributions lead to the win,” captain and player of the match Hope said. “We’re very satisfied, the aim was to get back into the series.

“We have got to win one more and need to come back strongly. We need to put in the effort and today we displayed the right attitude, need to replicate that in all disciplines. It was a complete performance.”

India had a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first match on Thursday.

The final ODI of the three-match series is on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The teams are also scheduled to play five T20 matches, starting Friday.

India won the preceding two-test series 1-0. The West Indies and India drew the second test at Queen’s Park Oval after the fifth day was washed out and India had an innings win in Dominica.