West Indies women suffer series defeat against New Zealand women Loop Jamaica

West Indies women suffered a two-wicket defeat against New Zealand women in the second match of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

The result means that New Zealand have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead as they won the first match by five runs via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method on Tuesday.

The victory also represents their first ODI series win in the West Indies.

Eden Carson and Maddy Green led New Zealand to the victory.

Carson claimed three wickets on debut as West Indies, electing to bat, made 169 for nine off their 50 overs.

The offspinner claimed the key wicket of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews as her first scalp – lbw on the back foot for 46 runs from 82 balls.

She followed up by removing Chinelle Henry for 30 and Shakera Selman for 18.

Carson was well supported by Fran Jonas and Amelia Kerr, who all caused plenty of problems for the West Indies.

Carson ended with three for 31 from eight overs while both Jonas and Kerry had identical figures of one for 17 from 10 overs.

West Indies fought back with the ball early in the chase as New Zealand’s slipped to 51 for three before surpassing the victory target of 170 to finish on 171 for eight with 51 balls remaining.

Green anchored the chase scoring 48 from 78 balls.

Green and Lauren Down (33) added 66 for the fourth wicket to put New Zealand on top, then she and Brooke Halliday (24) got the visitors within six runs before the late stutter.

Before reaching the victory target New Zealand lost four wickets for three runs late in the chase, but Hayley Jensen struck the winning boundary after Carson survived two balls from Karishma Ramharack, who had taken three of those wickets.

Ramharack finished with three for 22 from six overs while Selman had two for 30 from five.

The third and final match will take place on Sunday, also in Antigua.