West Indies Women to host New Zealand in Antigua Loop Jamaica

West Indies Women will return to action on home soil to face New Zealand in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) beginning September 16 in Antigua.

All the games will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The ODI series is scheduled for September 16, 19 and 22 while the T20Is are scheduled for September 26 to October 6.

For the ODI series, West Indies will be looking to build on the progress after reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

The team will then look to the five T20I matches as part of their preparations for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in January.

“I am very happy that we will be hosting New Zealand in the West Indies,” Courtney Walsh, West Indies head coach, said in a CWI release. “They are a very competitive team, and this will make for a great series for our team. As it comes just after we’ve had the Women’s regional tournaments and the Women’s CPL, it will be a great fillip for our players.

“We will also have an eye on the T20 World Cup [to be played in South Africa in February] around the corner. So, this will give the squad a chance to showcase all their skills, and also give us, the coaching staff, a chance to look at what depth we have.”

The last time New Zealand toured the West Indies was in 2014. The visitors lost the ODI series 4-0 before bouncing back to clinch the T20 I, winning the final game in a Super Over.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULEAll matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

ODI Series

Friday 16 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Monday 19 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

Thursday, 22 September: 3rd United ODI, 9:30am Eastern Caribbean/8:30am Jamaica Time

T20I Series

Monday 26 September: 1st T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Wednesday 28 September: 2nd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Saturday 1 October: 3rd T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time

Tuesday 4 October: 4th T20I, 10:00am Eastern Caribbean/9:00am Jamaica Time

Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1:30pm Eastern Caribbean/12:00pm Jamaica time