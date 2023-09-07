West Kgn police head states position on disputed killing in division Loop Jamaica

Head of the Kingston Western police, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, has given some clarity to the disputed police fatal shooting of a resident of Denham Town in the division on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video above, Phipps outlined the police’s perspectives, based on reports from personnel who were engaged in the activities that led to the fatal shooting that some residents of the community have taken serious issues with.

With virtually two different tales, the contrasting accounts of the incident have set the stage for some major work from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to arrive at the likely facts of the matter.

Phipps said operatives of the commission are already on the ground probing the incident.