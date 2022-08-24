Westmoreland businessman gunned down at his establishment Loop Jamaica

Westmoreland businessman gunned down at his establishment Loop Jamaica
A Westmoreland businessman was shot and killed at his business establishment by two motorcyclists posing as customers on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Pete Flemming of a Grange Hill, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that about 5:50 pm, Flemming was at a restaurant he operated when a motorcycle was ridden up with two men who went into the establishment.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard coming from the building.

The two men were then seen running from the building, and they jumped on the motorcycle and fled from the scene.

The police were called and upon their arrival, Flemming was seen lying in a pool of blood suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the incident.

