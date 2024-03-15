Westmoreland businesswoman killed was a gangster out on bail – cops Loop Jamaica

The Area One Police have revealed that 32-year-old businesswoman Suddean Hylton, otherwise called ‘Pinky’, of New Roads, Darliston, Westmoreland, who was gunned down at her store in her community on Thursday afternoon, was a member of a criminal gang and was out on bail on a murder rap.

The police also indicated that Hylton who, as a condition of her bail, was to stay outside of the parish of St James, is said to be an aunt of a top-tier Montego Bay-based gangster.

Reports from the police are that about 3:35pm, Hylton was at her business establishment when she was pounced upon by three men armed with handguns, who opened gunfire at her, hitting her multiple times.

The gunmen then made good their escape in a Toyota Axio motorcar that was waiting. They reportedly drove off in the direction of Bethel Town.

Hylton was found by relatives, who summoned the police.

On their arrival, the police saw Hylton lying face down in her store, with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and other sections of the upper body.

She was subsequently transported to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.