Westmoreland man shot dead while awaiting tyre repair job Loop Jamaica

A Westmoreland labourer was gunned down shortly after the driver of the vehicle in which he was travelling stopped to repair a punctured tyre in Petersfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Deano Coke of a Darliston, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that Coke was a passenger in a Toyota Voxy motorcar when it was stopped at a tyre repair shop after developing a puncture.

While awaiting the repair of the tyre, Coke was pounced upon and shot by a man.

Upon arrival of the police who were summoned, Coke was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No motive has yet been established for the deadly attack.