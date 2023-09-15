Westmoreland Municipal Corporation political chess game continues Loop Jamaica

The Local Government-level politics in Westmoreland continues to spring surprises over recent times, with the latest development coming on Friday.

Councillor for the Grange Hill Division in Westmoreland, Lawton McKenzie, announced his return to the fold of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), from which he recently resigned. He made the announcement at a press conference in Westmoreland on Friday morning.

“I am making it quite clear and declaring myself that I have come home to the party that I have served for my entire adult life, the People’s National Party,” said McKenzie at the press conference which was also attended by Westmoreland PNP councillors, including Savanna-la-Mar Mayor, Bertel Moore.

In July, Ian Myles, Councillor for the Little London Division; Garfield James, Councillor for the Sheffield Division; and McKenzie announced their resignations from the PNP over their opposition to the selection of party vice-president Ian Hayles to represent the Westmoreland Western constituency when the next general elections are called.

They were three of four PNP councillors from within the Westmoreland Western constituency. The other PNP Councillor in the constituency is Mayor Moore of the Negril Division.

In another twist just a day before, during Thursday’s regular monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, Myles and James crossed the floor to join the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), bringing to six the number of JLP councillors, to the PNP’s five, in the municipality then.

But with McKenzie’s return to the PNP as announced on Friday, both parties are now tied on six councillors each.

Moore welcomed McKenzie back into the PNP camp.

“Let me say as a comrade I am very, very proud to see my comrade brother decide to return to the People’s National Party. He and I have been coming a long way,” stated Moore.