Westmoreland’s ‘G-Man’ charged with daylight murder Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Twenty-year-old Dimario Campbell, otherwise called ‘G-Man’, of Old Road, Whithorn, Westmoreland, has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm following in relation to an incident in Logwood in the parish on Monday, February 28 this year.

Campbell was charged with the murder of Lamark Allen, otherwise called ‘Happy’, a farmer of Logwood district, also in Whithorn.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 12:10 pm on February 28, Allen was at his gate when he was approached by Campbell and another man, who had a brief discussion with Allen.

The men then reportedly opened gunfire at Allen, who ran, but was chased and shot multiple times before collapsing at the back of a premises.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, August 24, Campbell turned himself in to the police, and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

