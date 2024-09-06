Westmoreland’s most wanted, ‘Tommy’, fatally shot by cops in parish

One of Westmoreland’s most wanted figures, Carlington Godfrey, otherwise called ‘Tommy’, was fatally shot during a targeted police operation in Little London in the parish on Friday.

Godfrey has been the target of numerous police operations in the parish for a number of years.

In a video statement on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Instagram page on Friday, Acting head of the Westmoreland Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Shaunjaye Mitchell, said Godfrey was wanted for several offences in the parish, including murders, shootings, robberies, and rapes.

The now deceased man had been featured in the JCF’s Wanted Wednesdays campaign for months.

In relation to Friday’s operation, Mitchell said about 8am, the police “went to a location”, where Godfrey was targeted.

The wanted man reportedly engaged the police in a gunfight, during which he was shot and injured.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mitchell said a police officer who was on the operation, was also shot and injured. He is receiving treatment at hospital.

“Now, this operation, we consider it as a successful operation, as Godfrey has been wreaking havoc in the parish of Westmoreland, particularly the Frome and Grange Hill areas, where he has been featured in a number of violent incidents, including shooting at the police,” Mitchell stated.

On that score, Mitchell declared that the operation was a “big win” for Westmoreland and, by extension, the Area One Police network, which includes that parish, as well Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

“We continue to urge citizens to support the police, work closely with the police, and to provide information about criminals and criminal suspects operating within their areas,” the senior lawman urged.