Wet weekend ahead for Jamaica as trough lingers Loop Jamaica

6 min read
Jamaica News Loop News
Friday May 05

30?C
Loop News

6 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

Jamaicans should brace for rains this weekend as a trough currently across the island is expected to remain over the next few days.

Those in southern parishes are expected to get showers starting this afternoon.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5 am Friday, May 5, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service.

Other current regional weather features, as identified by the Met Service, include a cold front across central Bahamas.

24-hour forecast:

Friday morning:… Partly cloudy.

Friday afternoon:… Isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern parishes.

Friday night:… Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Friday…34 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Friday…34 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Saturday):

Saturday / Sunday / Monday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes.

