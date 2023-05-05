Wet weekend ahead for Jamaica as trough lingers Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans should brace for rains this weekend as a trough currently across the island is expected to remain over the next few days.
Those in southern parishes are expected to get showers starting this afternoon.
Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5 am Friday, May 5, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service.
Other current regional weather features, as identified by the Met Service, include a cold front across central Bahamas.
24-hour forecast:
Friday morning:… Partly cloudy.
Friday afternoon:… Isolated showers and thunderstorms across sections of southern parishes.
Friday night:… Partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Friday…34 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Friday…34 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Saturday):
Saturday / Sunday / Monday: Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of southern parishes.