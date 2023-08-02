‘We’ve been hugely underestimated’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Loop Jamaica

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper Loop Jamaica
Jamaica News
‘We’ve been hugely underestimated,’ says Reggae Girlz goalkeeper

‘We’ve been hugely underestimated’ says Jamaica goalkeeper after shutting out Brazil

Jamaica’s goalkeeper, Rebecca Spencer, and head coach, Lorne Donaldson, expressed elation following their team’s remarkable feat of securing a spot in the Women’s World Cup knockout stages for the first time, powered by their third consecutive shutout–a goalless draw against Brazil on Wednesday.

The Reggae Girlz showcased an impressive defensive prowess throughout the group stage, finishing second in Group F. Remarkably, they did not concede a single goal against formidable opponents such as France and Brazil, in addition to their 1-0 victory over Panama.

In this edition of the tournament jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Jamaica joined the ranks of Switzerland and Japan as the only teams to have maintained clean sheets in all three group-stage matches.

The stark contrast between their performance in the current World Cup and their debut in 2019 is evident. Back then, the Reggae Girlz had faced considerable challenges, conceding a total of 12 goals across three games.

Spencer, who made her debut for the Reggae Girlz in 2021 after a stint in England’s youth programs, stands as the oldest player on the roster at 32 years of age.

