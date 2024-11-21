What are the ICC countries where Netanyahu and Gallant may face arrest? 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are now fugitives from justice after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against them over suspected war crimes in Gaza.

While Israel does not recognise the authority of the ICC and Netanyahu and Gallant will not turn themselves in, the pair’s world just got a lot smaller.

The Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, includes 124 state parties across six continents. Under the statute, countries that are part of the ICC are legally bound to enforce its arrest warrants, according to international human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab.

“The law operates on the basis of a presumption that people will obey it. That’s how all laws are created,” Kuttab told Al Jazeera.

“You expect everybody to respect the law. Those who don’t respect the law are themselves violating the law.”

He added that there were early signs that countries would not ignore the court’s decision. Many of Israel’s allies — including the European Union — have committed to enforcing the arrest warrants, Kuttab pointed out.

Netanyahu has rebuked the charges and called them anti-Semitic.

Here is the list of countries where Netanyahu and Gallant could be detained after the ICC’s decision:

[Al Jazeera]

A

Afghanistan

Albania

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

B

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

C

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Canada

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

Colombia

Comoros

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

D

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

E

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

F

Fiji

Finland

France

G

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea

Guyana

H

Honduras

Hungary

I

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

J

Japan

Jordan

K

Kenya

Kiribati

L

Latvia

Lesotho

Liberia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

M

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

N

Namibia

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

P

Palestine

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

R

Republic of Korea

Republic of Moldova

Romania

S

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Samoa

San Marino

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Suriname

Sweden

Switzerland

T

Tajikistan

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

U

Uganda

United Kingdom

United Republic of Tanzania

Uruguay

V

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Z

Zambia