What are the ICC countries where Netanyahu and Gallant may face arrest?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant are now fugitives from justice after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against them over suspected war crimes in Gaza.
While Israel does not recognise the authority of the ICC and Netanyahu and Gallant will not turn themselves in, the pair’s world just got a lot smaller.
The Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, includes 124 state parties across six continents. Under the statute, countries that are part of the ICC are legally bound to enforce its arrest warrants, according to international human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab.
“The law operates on the basis of a presumption that people will obey it. That’s how all laws are created,” Kuttab told Al Jazeera.
“You expect everybody to respect the law. Those who don’t respect the law are themselves violating the law.”
He added that there were early signs that countries would not ignore the court’s decision. Many of Israel’s allies — including the European Union — have committed to enforcing the arrest warrants, Kuttab pointed out.
Netanyahu has rebuked the charges and called them anti-Semitic.
Here is the list of countries where Netanyahu and Gallant could be detained after the ICC’s decision:
[Al Jazeera]
A
Afghanistan
Albania
Andorra
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
B
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
C
Cabo Verde
Cambodia
Canada
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
D
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
E
Ecuador
El Salvador
Estonia
F
Fiji
Finland
France
G
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guyana
H
Honduras
Hungary
I
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
J
Japan
Jordan
K
Kenya
Kiribati
L
Latvia
Lesotho
Liberia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
M
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Marshall Islands
Mauritius
Mexico
Mongolia
Montenegro
N
Namibia
Nauru
Netherlands
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Norway
P
Palestine
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
R
Republic of Korea
Republic of Moldova
Romania
S
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
T
Tajikistan
Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
U
Uganda
United Kingdom
United Republic of Tanzania
Uruguay
V
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Z
Zambia