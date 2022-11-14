What are these miracle weight loss drugs everyone is talking about? Loop Jamaica

If you are a regular Tik Tok user, you have probably come across videos with people talking about Ozempic and Wegovy.

They are drugs that some claim celebrities are paying top dollar to lose weight rapidly and although they have been around for some time, they are now getting mainstream attention. Elon Musk famously tweeted that Wegovy was partly responsible for his slim physique.

So what are these drugs and do they really work?

Ozempic and Wegovy are semagalutides, injectable prescription medicines, but they have two different uses.

Ozempic is used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as stroke or heart attack in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.

Wegovy is used for weight loss along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or27kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia, according to the FDA.

The drug works by mimicking a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) that targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, which approved Wegovy in 2021, the medication dose must be increased gradually over 16 to 20 weeks to 2.4 mg once weekly to reduce gastrointestinal side effects.

The FDA granted the approval to Novo Nordisk who also owns Ozempic, which was first approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in 2017.

While Ozempic is not prescribed for weight loss, people have reported losing weight on it. All over Tik Tok, many people have been posting before and after videos showing their massive weight loss after using Ozempic.

As a result of these claims, there is now a reported shortage of the drugs in the United States.

Like many drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy are not without side effects.

The most common side effects of Ozempic may include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach (abdominal) pain, and constipation. Serious side effects include inflammation of the pancreas, changes in vision, low blood sugar, kidney and gallbladder problems and serious allergic reactions.

The most common side effects of Wegovy include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) pain, headache, fatigue, dyspepsia (indigestion), dizziness, abdominal distension, eructation (belching), hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in patients with type 2 diabetes, flatulence (gas buildup), gastroenteritis (an intestinal infection) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (a type of digestive disorder).