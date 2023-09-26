What could have caused Riversdale quadruple murder? Loop Jamaica

Describing the quadruple murder in Crawle, Riversdale, St Catherine as “stuff horror movies are made of”, Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern Kerensia Morrison says the question on everybody’s mind is what could have caused the act of savagery.

Speaking in the community after the gruesome gun attack in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, the MP said residents are unaccustomed to that level of crime and brutality.

The four people killed, which included a mother and daughter, are Kerrian Higgins McGrath, 45, a farmer from Crawle district; Dorothy Higgins; Dianne Nicola Johnson, 38, a helper from Toms Hope in Fellowship, Portland; and a man known only as Kevin.

Morrison also pointed out that residents have never seen anything of a similar magnitude, and that she does not want the community to be labelled as “bad man” place going forward.

As one resident puts it, the incident is “bigger than the community”.

The police have not yet established a motive for the killing.