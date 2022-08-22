What does ‘queenie’ take with tea? Jam sandwiches, every day Loop Jamaica

What does 'queenie' take with tea? Jam sandwiches, every day
Jamaica News
5 hrs ago

Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. (Photo: Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef.

Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favours a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland.

“The queen was served jam pennies in the nursery as a little girl. She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since,” he says in a recently surfaced video published in July last year.

The sandwiches are made from bread with a little butter and a spread of jam, then cut out into circles the size of an old British penny.

As part of the genteel tradition of afternoon tea, McGrady, who says he was a chef to the queen for 11 years, also revealed the monarch’s solution to a familiar quandary for British scone lovers: jam first or cream?

“The queen was always jam first,” he said in a separate video.

“The jam went on followed by that delicious, clotted cream.”

As well to the preserve, the 96-year-old monarch has always been partial to fresh strawberries.

“The queen would eat strawberries three or four nights a week in Balmoral if they were in season,” he says.

But woe betides anyone who tried to give her out-of-season berries. A January batch at the supper table would mean “off with your head,” joked McGrady.

The Palace would not comment on the queen’s sandwich preferences.

